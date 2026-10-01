India Tighten Grip as Sri Lanka Lose Three Early Wickets

India have firmly seized control of the contest after reducing Sri Lanka to a precarious position, with three wickets falling to leave the hosts under mounting pressure from a relentless Indian bowling attack.

The early dismissals dealt a significant blow to Sri Lanka's innings, as India's bowlers combined with discipline and skill to dismantle the top order and keep the run rate in check.

Sri Lanka Struggle to Find Footing

The loss of three wickets put Sri Lanka on the back foot early in the innings, forcing the remaining batters to rebuild under considerable pressure. The Indian attack capitalised on helpful conditions, with sharp bowling lines and lengths making it difficult for the Lankan batters to settle at the crease.

India's fielding and bowling unit maintained a high level of intensity throughout the early exchanges, ensuring that Sri Lanka were given no easy passage to a competitive total.

India in Command

With three key wickets in hand, India appear well-positioned to dictate the remainder of the match. Sri Lanka will need a strong partnership and measured batting approach from their middle order if they are to mount a meaningful challenge and turn the tide in their favour.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as Sri Lanka's remaining batters attempt to steady the ship and post a total worthy of defending.

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