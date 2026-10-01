Former Finance Ministry Secretary P.B. Jayasundara Grilled for Four Hours in Airbus Bribery Probe

Officials from Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption have recorded a lengthy statement from former Treasury and Finance Ministry Secretary P.B. Jayasundara in connection with an ongoing investigation into the controversial Airbus aircraft deal.

Statement Recorded at His Residence

The questioning session, which lasted close to four hours, was conducted at Jayasundara's private residence, marking a significant development in the bribery probe linked to the high-profile aerospace transaction. Investigators visited the former top civil servant at home rather than summoning him to the Commission's offices, a procedure sometimes followed when subjects are elderly or in poor health.

Background to the Investigation

The Bribery Commission has been examining allegations surrounding the procurement of Airbus aircraft, a deal that has drawn considerable scrutiny over potential financial irregularities and corrupt payments. P.B. Jayasundara, who served as one of Sri Lanka's most senior economic policymakers during his tenure at the Treasury and Finance Ministry, is among the key figures being questioned as part of the wide-ranging inquiry.

As Secretary to the Treasury, Jayasundara held significant influence over major state financial decisions, making his testimony a potentially crucial element of the Commission's investigation.

Part of a Broader Probe

Authorities have indicated that the Airbus-related investigation forms part of a broader effort to hold accountable those responsible for alleged corrupt dealings in large-scale government procurement processes. The Commission has been steadily widening its inquiry, with several prominent individuals having already come under scrutiny.

No charges have been formally announced against Jayasundara at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing. The Bribery Commission is expected to record further statements from other individuals connected to the deal as the probe continues to unfold.