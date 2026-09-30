Sri Lanka's Underworld Violence Spirals as Death Squads Strike with Impunity

Sri Lanka's criminal underworld has entered a dangerous new phase, with organised death squads operating with alarming boldness as rival factions ruthlessly eliminate one another in a wave of targeted killings that shows no sign of abating.

Brazen Daylight Attack Claims Three Lives in Baddegama

The latest episode of underworld bloodshed unfolded on Sunday when a gunman brandishing an assault rifle opened fire on a trishaw in Baddegama, leaving a trail of death and grief in its wake. The driver of the three-wheeler was killed on the spot, along with a woman who was travelling in the vehicle. A second woman, critically wounded in the hail of gunfire, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after admission.

The cold-blooded nature of the attack — carried out in broad daylight using military-grade weaponry — has sent shockwaves through the local community and renewed urgent questions about the reach and resources of Sri Lanka's criminal networks.

Criminal Bosses Operating Beyond the Reach of the Law

What concerns law enforcement analysts and civil society observers alike is not merely the frequency of these killings, but the apparent ease with which crime bosses continue to orchestrate violence while evading accountability. Sri Lanka's underworld figures have long been suspected of cultivating networks of protection that insulate them from prosecution, exploiting institutional weaknesses and, in some cases, alleged connections to powerful individuals.

The possession and deployment of assault rifles in civilian settings points to a deeply troubling reality — that illegal arms pipelines feeding these criminal organisations remain largely intact, despite repeated pledges by successive governments to dismantle them.

A Pattern of Escalating Rivalry

Security analysts note that the current surge in underworld killings reflects intensifying turf wars between rival factions competing for dominance over criminal enterprises including drug trafficking, extortion, and illegal gambling. As one faction moves to eliminate another, retaliatory cycles of violence are set in motion, with innocent bystanders frequently caught in the crossfire.

Trishaw driver killed at the scene of the Baddegama shooting

One woman passenger killed in the initial attack

A second woman passenger died in hospital following the assault

The brazen use of assault rifles in a public setting underscores how emboldened criminal networks have become, and how urgently the state must reassert its authority over the rule of law.

Public Demands Stronger State Response

The Baddegama killings have once again placed pressure on the government and the Sri Lanka Police to demonstrate that no individual — regardless of criminal stature or alleged underworld connections — stands above the law. Citizens in affected communities are demanding swift investigations, credible arrests, and prosecutions that send a clear message that organised crime will not be tolerated.

As death squads continue their grim work across the island, the central question confronting Sri Lankan authorities is whether the state possesses both the will and the means to confront a criminal class that has, for too long, operated in the shadows of impunity.

Related Video