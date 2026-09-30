22nd Amendment Not Permanent, Says GL Peiris — Future Parliament Can Reverse It

Joint Opposition Convenor Professor G. L. Peiris has declared that the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution is far from a settled matter, asserting that a future Parliament retains the power to repeal or reverse the legislation.

Speaking to the media at the Flower Road office of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday, Prof. Peiris made clear that the enactment of the 22nd Amendment should not be viewed as the final word on the subject.

A Question of Parliamentary Will

Prof. Peiris emphasised that constitutional amendments, by their very nature, are not beyond the reach of future legislative action. While the 22nd Amendment has been formally passed into law, he argued that any incoming Parliament, if it commands the necessary majority, holds the constitutional authority to revisit and overturn such changes.

The remarks signal that the Joint Opposition intends to keep the issue alive as a political priority, framing the amendment as a matter that remains open to future debate and legislative reversal rather than an irreversible fixture of Sri Lanka's constitutional framework.

Political Significance

The 22nd Amendment, which was enacted to restore a number of checks and balances on executive power that had been removed under the 20th Amendment, has been a contentious issue across party lines. Critics of the amendment argue that it places unnecessary limitations on the executive presidency, while its supporters maintain that it restores vital democratic safeguards.

Prof. Peiris's comments are likely to resonate with segments of the political establishment that remain opposed to the current constitutional arrangement, and suggest that the amendment could become a significant flashpoint in future electoral and parliamentary contests.

The Joint Opposition has consistently positioned itself as a counterweight to the current administration's legislative agenda, and Wednesday's statement reinforces the group's intent to pursue constitutional change through democratic and parliamentary means should the political opportunity arise.