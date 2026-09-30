Sri Lanka Eyes End-of-Year Digital ID Pilot Amid Ongoing India Funding Discussions

Sri Lanka is pushing to launch a pilot programme for a national digital identity system before the close of this year, even as negotiations with India over potential funding for the initiative remain in progress, according to officials familiar with the matter.

A Digital Identity System on the Horizon

The proposed digital ID scheme would mark a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's efforts to modernise its public services and streamline citizen identification processes. Officials are targeting a pilot rollout by year-end, signalling the government's intent to move decisively on a project that has been in discussion for some time.

Digital identity systems have become increasingly central to national development strategies across Asia, enabling governments to deliver services more efficiently, reduce fraud, and improve access to public benefits for citizens. Sri Lanka's initiative follows a broader regional trend toward biometric-backed digital identification infrastructure.

India Engagement Continues

Talks with India regarding financial support for the programme are continuing, though no final agreement has been announced. India has previously extended technical and financial assistance to neighbouring countries in the development of digital public infrastructure, including identity platforms modelled in part on its own Aadhaar system — one of the largest biometric ID programmes in the world.

The involvement of India in funding discussions underscores the strategic dimension of the project, reflecting the close bilateral ties between Colombo and New Delhi and India's growing interest in supporting digital transformation efforts across South Asia.

What the Pilot Could Mean for Sri Lankans

If the pilot proceeds as planned, it would lay the groundwork for a broader national rollout of digital IDs that could eventually replace or complement existing physical identification documents. Potential benefits for citizens include:

Faster and more secure access to government services

Reduced dependence on paper-based documentation

Improved accuracy in public records and voter registration

Greater financial inclusion through verified digital identities

Sri Lanka's move toward digital identification reflects a wider ambition to build a more connected, efficient, and transparent public administration system for the years ahead.

Further details on the scope of the pilot, the specific regions or population groups it will target, and the timeline for a full national rollout are expected to emerge as planning progresses and funding arrangements are finalised.

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