Bandaranaike International Airport to Upgrade with 12 Automated Immigration Gates

Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) is set to receive a significant modernisation boost with the planned installation of 12 automated immigration gates, marking a major step forward in streamlining passenger processing at the country's primary international gateway.

Faster Processing for Travellers

The automated e-gates are expected to dramatically reduce waiting times for arriving and departing passengers by enabling self-service immigration clearance. The technology allows eligible travellers to scan their biometric passports and pass through border control without the need for manual officer intervention at every point, expediting what has traditionally been one of the most time-consuming stages of the airport experience.

A Push Towards Modernisation

The move aligns with Sri Lanka's broader efforts to modernise its aviation and tourism infrastructure as the island nation works to attract greater numbers of international visitors and position itself as a competitive destination in the South Asian region. Improving airport efficiency has long been identified as a critical factor in enhancing the overall travel experience for both tourists and business travellers passing through Colombo.

BIA, located in Katunayake, handles the overwhelming majority of Sri Lanka's international air traffic and has faced growing pressure on its facilities as passenger numbers have rebounded following the disruptions of recent years.

What This Means for Passengers

Reduced queuing times at immigration checkpoints

Faster overall airport processing for eligible passport holders

A more modern and efficient travel experience at BIA

Alignment with international airport standards seen across the region

Authorities have not yet confirmed a precise timeline for the completion of the installation, but the announcement signals a clear commitment to upgrading the airport's capabilities in the near term. Further details regarding which categories of passport holders will be eligible to use the automated gates are also expected to be announced ahead of the rollout.

The installation of automated immigration gates is widely regarded as a critical investment in Sri Lanka's long-term tourism and trade competitiveness.

Sri Lanka welcomed a growing number of international arrivals in recent months, and aviation stakeholders have emphasised that infrastructure improvements at BIA are essential to sustaining that momentum and meeting future demand.

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