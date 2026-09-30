Senior Prosecutor Urges Landmark Deterrent Sentence in Easter Sunday Bombing Trial

As the Trial-at-Bar hearing the Easter Sunday attacks case moves closer to delivering its long-awaited verdict, Senior Additional Solicitor General Haripriya Jayasundera, PC, has made a pointed plea to the bench — urging that any individuals found guilty be sentenced in a way that sends an unmistakable message to society at large.

A Call for Justice That Resonates Beyond the Courtroom

Jayasundera's submission, made ahead of the verdict being pronounced, called on the Trial-at-Bar to ensure that the punishment handed down would serve as a genuine deterrent — not merely a resolution to one case, but a warning to anyone, regardless of their religious or social background, who might contemplate acts of similar magnitude.

The prosecution's stance underscores the gravity of the proceedings, which relate to one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka's modern history. The Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019, claimed the lives of more than 260 people and injured hundreds more, targeting churches and luxury hotels across the island in a coordinated series of suicide blasts.

The 'Grand Conspiracy' Claim Under Scrutiny

A central element of the trial has been the prosecution's effort to dismantle claims put forward by the defence — including assertions linked to former Director of State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena and others — regarding the nature and origins of the plot. Allegations of a so-called "grand conspiracy" advanced by certain figures, including former CID Director Dappula de Livera, have come under significant legal and evidentiary challenge during proceedings.

The prosecution has worked to establish through evidence that the attack was the work of local Islamist extremists affiliated with the National Thowheed Jamath, acting in coordination with the Islamic State, and that attempts to paint the tragedy with an alternative conspiratorial narrative are unsupported by the facts presented before the court.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Justice System

Legal observers note that the Trial-at-Bar's eventual verdict will carry enormous symbolic and practical weight for Sri Lanka. The country has faced persistent questions over accountability — not only regarding the perpetrators themselves, but also concerning intelligence failures that may have allowed the attacks to proceed despite prior warnings.

The Senior Additional Solicitor General's appeal for a deterrent sentence reflects a broader concern that justice in this case must be seen to be served firmly and transparently, given the scale of suffering endured by victims and their families over the past several years.

As the nation awaits the bench's decision, the families of the more than 260 victims continue to seek closure from a judicial process that has stretched across multiple years and has tested the resilience of Sri Lanka's legal institutions.