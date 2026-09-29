Supreme Court Dismisses First Cases Heard Under 22nd Amendment

Landmark Petitions Thrown Out in Historic Post-Amendment Hearing

In what marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's evolving constitutional landscape, the Supreme Court has dismissed two petitions that became the first cases to be taken up following the enactment of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The petitions, filed by retired Flight Lieutenant Shantha Jayathilake, were heard and dismissed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday (28). The cases had been brought against two senior public officials — Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara, and the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratn.

Cases Carried Historical Significance

The timing of the hearings drew considerable attention, as they were the first to be taken up by the apex court since the 22nd Amendment came into force — a constitutional reform that has been widely discussed for its implications on governance, accountability, and the independence of key state institutions.

Despite the historical backdrop surrounding the proceedings, the court ultimately ruled to dismiss both petitions filed by the retired military officer against the two respondents.

Background of the Petitioners and Respondents

Shani Abeysekara, the DIG heading the CID, has been a prominent and at times controversial figure in Sri Lanka's law enforcement landscape in recent years. The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, oversees the administrative functioning of the country's key security apparatus.

The nature of the grievances raised by retired Flight Lieutenant Jayathilake in the petitions has not been fully detailed in proceedings made public thus far. However, the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss both cases brings the matters to a close at this stage.

Further details regarding the court's reasoning are expected to emerge as official records from the proceedings become available.