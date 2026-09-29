Government Scrambles to Defend 22nd Amendment as Controversy Over Judicial Retirement Age Deepens

Administration Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Constitutional Change

The Sri Lankan government finds itself on the defensive this week, working to construct justifications for the controversial manner in which the 22nd Constitutional Amendment was passed into law, as public and political scrutiny of the legislation continues to intensify.

India Comparison Drawn by Ruling Party Leaders

Senior figures within the administration have pointed to recent developments in India, where the retirement ages of judges have reportedly been increased, in an attempt to draw parallels that might lend legitimacy to the changes introduced under the 22nd Amendment. Critics, however, argue that the comparison does little to address the specific procedural and constitutional concerns raised by the amendment's passage in Sri Lanka.

Opposition Pushes Back

The controversy surrounding the 22nd Amendment centres on the manner in which it was enacted rather than solely on its contents. Detractors contend that the government's efforts to retroactively justify its approach suggest an awareness that the process may not have withstood independent scrutiny at the time.

The aftershocks of the 22nd Amendment continue to reverberate through Sri Lanka's political and judicial landscape, raising fundamental questions about constitutional integrity and the independence of the judiciary.

Wider Implications for Judicial Independence

Legal observers and civil society groups have expressed concern that amendments affecting the terms and conditions of judicial service carry significant implications for the separation of powers in Sri Lanka. Any perceived interference with judicial independence, they warn, risks undermining public confidence in the courts at a time when the country's institutions are already under strain.

The government is expected to face continued pressure in the weeks ahead as opposition parties and legal professionals demand greater transparency regarding both the substance and the process behind the 22nd Amendment's enactment.

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