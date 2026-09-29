BCB Launches Landmark Six-Team Franchise Tournament Spanning All Formats

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has unveiled an ambitious new franchise-based cricket competition that will cover all three major formats of the game — first-class, List A, and T20 — marking a significant structural shift in how domestic cricket is organised in the country.

A New Era for Domestic Cricket in Bangladesh

The newly launched competition will feature six franchise teams competing across the full spectrum of cricket formats, making it one of the more comprehensive domestic tournament structures in Asian cricket. The move signals the BCB's intent to modernise its domestic cricket ecosystem and provide players with sustained, high-level competitive exposure throughout the season.

Why This Matters

By incorporating first-class, List A, and T20 cricket under a single franchise umbrella, the BCB hopes to create a more cohesive pathway for player development. Franchise-based models have proven successful in other cricket nations, helping to attract investment, build regional fan bases, and raise the overall standard of domestic competition.

Six franchise teams will participate in the competition

All three formats — first-class, List A, and T20 — will be covered

The structure mirrors successful franchise models seen elsewhere in world cricket

Regional Implications

For Sri Lankan cricket followers and administrators, Bangladesh's bold restructuring of its domestic game serves as a noteworthy development in the region. As South Asian cricket boards continue to innovate their domestic frameworks, the competitive landscape across the subcontinent is evolving rapidly, with potential implications for player movement, bilateral series scheduling, and the broader growth of the sport at grassroots level.

Further details regarding team ownership, player draft procedures, and the official schedule of the new competition are expected to be announced by the BCB in the coming weeks.