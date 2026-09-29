Colombo Stock Market Closes Lower as Utilities and Real Estate Sectors Drag Indices Down

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) ended the trading session on a negative note, with shares retreating as weakness in the utilities and real estate sectors weighed heavily on the broader market indices.

Market Sentiment Turns Cautious

Investor sentiment turned cautious during the session, with selling pressure concentrated in utility and real estate counters pulling the market into the red. The decline reflects ongoing concerns among market participants about the performance of these key sectors within Sri Lanka's evolving economic landscape.

Key Sectors Under Pressure

The utilities segment, which encompasses essential service providers, and the real estate sector both recorded notable losses during the session, emerging as the primary drags on overall market performance. These two sectors have been closely watched by analysts as indicators of broader economic recovery momentum in the country.

Utilities stocks recorded losses, contributing significantly to the market's downward movement

Real estate counters also came under selling pressure during the session

The combined weakness in both sectors weighed on the overall indices

Broader Market Outlook

The CSE has been navigating a complex environment as Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery following a period of significant financial stress. Market observers note that volatility across select sectors remains a feature of the current trading climate, with investors carefully assessing opportunities amid shifting macroeconomic conditions.

Analysts are closely monitoring whether selling pressure in utilities and real estate will persist in upcoming sessions or whether bargain hunters will step in to provide support at lower levels. The performance of these sectors is expected to remain a key focus for investors tracking Sri Lanka's broader economic trajectory in the weeks ahead.

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