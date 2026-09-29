Sri Lanka Eyes Joint Venture for East Container Terminal as Global Shipping Giants Show Interest

Government Revives Plans for Strategic Port Development

Sri Lanka is actively exploring a joint venture arrangement for the development of the East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Colombo Port, with several international shipping lines expressing keen interest in participating, a senior minister has revealed.

Renewed Interest After Years of Uncertainty

The announcement signals a fresh push by Colombo to unlock the full commercial potential of one of its most strategically significant port assets, which has remained underdeveloped following a prolonged period of political and diplomatic uncertainty.

The ECT saga has a complicated history. In 2020, the Sri Lankan government made the controversial decision to cancel a tripartite development agreement that had been signed with India and Japan, a move that caused considerable diplomatic friction with both partner nations and raised questions about the island nation's reliability as an investment destination.

Shipping Lines Circling the Opportunity

Despite that turbulent backdrop, industry interest in the terminal appears to have bounced back strongly. According to the minister, multiple shipping lines have now approached the government, signalling confidence in the ECT's long-term commercial viability and Colombo Port's enduring status as a premier transhipment hub in the Indian Ocean region.

A joint venture structure is being considered as the preferred model for moving forward, which would allow Sri Lanka to retain a stake in the terminal while bringing in private sector expertise and capital to accelerate development.

Strategic Importance for Sri Lanka's Economy

The Colombo Port is the lifeblood of Sri Lanka's trade economy, handling the vast majority of the country's import and export cargo. As regional competition from ports in India and elsewhere intensifies, developing underutilised terminals such as the ECT has become increasingly urgent for Sri Lanka to maintain and grow its transhipment market share.

The ECT is one of the key undeveloped terminals within the Colombo Port complex.

Sri Lanka cancelled a tripartite deal with India and Japan in 2020, drawing international criticism.

Several global shipping lines have since expressed interest in a new joint venture arrangement.

The government is now evaluating partnership models to fast-track the terminal's development.

A Chance to Rebuild Confidence

Analysts note that how Sri Lanka handles the ECT negotiations this time around will be closely watched by foreign investors and regional partners alike. Successfully concluding a transparent and commercially sound joint venture deal could help restore confidence in Sri Lanka as a dependable partner for major infrastructure projects — a reputation that took a significant hit following the 2020 cancellation.

Further details regarding the timeline, potential partners, and the structure of the proposed joint venture are expected to be announced as discussions progress.