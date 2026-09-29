Motorcyclist Shot and Wounded Near Rathgama Town

A motorcyclist sustained gunshot injuries in a shooting incident reported near Rathgama town, police confirmed.

The victim was swiftly transported to Galle National Hospital following the attack, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, though further details regarding the identity of the victim or the motive behind the attack have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

The Rathgama area falls within the Southern Province, and residents have been left shaken by the brazen incident. Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

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