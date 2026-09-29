Sri Lanka Cricket Governance Overhaul: New Statutory Bill Officially Gazetted

Landmark legislation signals major shift in cricket administration

A significant step toward reforming the governance of Sri Lanka Cricket has been taken, with a new Bill proposing a fresh statutory framework for the sport's administration officially published in the Government Gazette.

The gazetted Bill marks a pivotal moment for cricket governance in the island nation, signalling the government's intent to introduce structured legislative oversight over one of Sri Lanka's most beloved sports institutions.

What the Bill proposes

The legislation lays out a new statutory framework designed to govern the operations, administration, and management of Sri Lanka Cricket. While full details of the Bill continue to be reviewed by stakeholders, its gazetting formally sets the legislative process in motion, allowing it to be taken up for debate and passage in Parliament.

Why this matters

Sri Lanka Cricket has faced persistent scrutiny in recent years over issues related to transparency, accountability, and administrative conduct. A statutory framework, if enacted, would provide clearer legal guidelines governing how the sport's national body operates, potentially addressing long-standing concerns raised by players, officials, and cricket fans alike.

The move also comes against a backdrop of ongoing tensions between cricket governing bodies and international authorities, making legislative clarity all the more critical for the sport's future in the country.

Next steps

With the Bill now gazetted, it is expected to be presented before Parliament in due course. Stakeholders from the cricketing community, legal experts, and sports administrators are anticipated to closely follow developments as the proposed legislation advances through the lawmaking process.

Cricket enthusiasts and officials across Sri Lanka will be watching closely to see whether the new framework delivers the accountability and structural reform that many have long called for.