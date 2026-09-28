Sajith Charges Government With Sabotaging Sri Lanka's Solar Energy Future

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious accusations against the Government, alleging that recent policy decisions are deliberately undermining Sri Lanka's solar power sector and threatening the country's renewable energy ambitions.

Opposition Leader Raises Alarm Over Energy Policy

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, made the remarks amid growing concern among industry stakeholders and solar energy advocates about the direction of the Government's energy policy. He argued that the changes being introduced could reverse the significant progress Sri Lanka has made in expanding its solar power capacity in recent years.

The Opposition Leader warned that short-sighted policy shifts risked discouraging both local and foreign investment in the renewable energy space, at a time when Sri Lanka can least afford to turn away sustainable economic opportunities.

A Sector Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's solar power industry has been widely regarded as a critical pillar of the country's long-term energy strategy, particularly following the devastating economic crisis that exposed the dangers of over-dependence on expensive fossil fuel imports. Households and businesses across the island have increasingly turned to solar installations to reduce electricity costs and ease pressure on the national grid.

Critics of the Government's recent policy direction have echoed Premadasa's concerns, suggesting that regulatory and administrative changes could erode confidence among investors and slow the adoption of rooftop and utility-scale solar projects nationwide.

Call for Policy Reversal

Premadasa called on the Government to reconsider its approach and prioritise the development of renewable energy as a national imperative. He stressed that energy security and affordability for ordinary Sri Lankans must remain at the heart of any policy framework.

The Government must not allow short-term political considerations to derail a sector that holds the key to Sri Lanka's energy independence and economic recovery.

The Government is yet to formally respond to the Opposition Leader's allegations. The debate over solar energy policy is expected to intensify as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path toward economic stabilisation and sustainable development.

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