Sri Lankan Ambassador Holds High-Level Talks in Riyadh to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Diplomatic Engagement in Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, has held a significant diplomatic meeting with Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy, Raed bin Abdullah Al-Kurmaili, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between the two nations.

Focus on Bilateral Cooperation

The high-level discussion centred on expanding areas of bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the continued importance of the relationship between Colombo and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Sri Lanka's key partners in the Middle East, with strong ties underpinned by trade, employment opportunities for Sri Lankan migrant workers, and people-to-people connections that have developed over many decades.

Public Diplomacy on the Agenda

The meeting with the Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy signals a growing interest in deepening not only formal governmental ties but also broader cultural and public engagement between the two countries.

Ambassador Ajwad's engagement with senior Saudi officials is part of a wider diplomatic push by Sri Lanka to reinforce its relationships with Gulf nations, which play a crucial role in supporting the island nation's economy through remittances and investment.

Further details regarding the specific outcomes or agreements reached during the meeting have not yet been formally disclosed by either government.

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