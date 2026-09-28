Sri Lankan Ambassador Holds High-Level Talks in Riyadh to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Diplomatic Engagement in Saudi Arabia
Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, has held a significant diplomatic meeting with Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy, Raed bin Abdullah Al-Kurmaili, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between the two nations.
Focus on Bilateral Cooperation
The high-level discussion centred on expanding areas of bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the continued importance of the relationship between Colombo and Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia remains one of Sri Lanka's key partners in the Middle East, with strong ties underpinned by trade, employment opportunities for Sri Lankan migrant workers, and people-to-people connections that have developed over many decades.
Public Diplomacy on the Agenda
The meeting with the Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy signals a growing interest in deepening not only formal governmental ties but also broader cultural and public engagement between the two countries.
Ambassador Ajwad's engagement with senior Saudi officials is part of a wider diplomatic push by Sri Lanka to reinforce its relationships with Gulf nations, which play a crucial role in supporting the island nation's economy through remittances and investment.
Further details regarding the specific outcomes or agreements reached during the meeting have not yet been formally disclosed by either government.
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what exactly was discussed tho? article says nothing useful
good move, we need saudi investment badly right now
finally some action, hope this means more jobs for our workers in saudi
jobs or just photo ops? these talks never go anywhere lah