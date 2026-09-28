Central Bank of Sri Lanka Launches Hunt for Cybersecurity Expert to Combat Growing Digital Threats

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is on the lookout for a specialised cybersecurity professional to strengthen its defences against an increasingly sophisticated landscape of digital threats, as financial institutions across the globe grapple with mounting cyber risks.

A Critical Hire in the Fight Against Cybercrime

The move signals a significant step by Sri Lanka's apex financial authority to bolster its intelligence capabilities in cyberspace. The sought-after specialist will be tasked with monitoring and countering a range of malicious activities that pose serious risks to the country's financial infrastructure.

Among the core responsibilities outlined for the role, the successful candidate will be expected to track and analyse threats emanating from some of the most dangerous corners of the internet, including the dark web and open-source platforms.

Key Duties of the Role

Monitoring ransomware groups that target financial and government institutions

Identifying and analysing phishing kits used to deceive customers and compromise sensitive data

Tracking organised fraud campaigns operating across both dark web and publicly accessible platforms

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka continues its digital transformation across both public and private sectors, the financial system remains a prime target for cybercriminals. Ransomware attacks and phishing operations have grown in frequency and complexity worldwide, with developing economies often bearing the brunt of such threats due to gaps in cybersecurity infrastructure.

The Central Bank's proactive recruitment drive reflects a broader acknowledgement that robust cyber intelligence is no longer optional — it is a fundamental pillar of financial stability.

By embedding a dedicated threat intelligence function within its operations, the CBSL is taking a forward-looking approach that aligns with international best practices adopted by central banks and financial regulators in more digitally advanced economies.

Growing Regional and Global Context

The decision comes at a time when cyber threats targeting banking and financial systems in the Asia-Pacific region have reached alarming levels. Regulators across the region have been urged to invest in proactive threat detection rather than relying solely on reactive security measures.

For Sri Lanka, where digital banking adoption has accelerated in recent years, ensuring the integrity and security of financial systems is paramount — both for public confidence and economic resilience. The CBSL's latest initiative is a welcome and necessary step toward that goal.