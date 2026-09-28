Three Suspects Nabbed in Baddegama Shooting Probe as Police Seize Heroin and Vehicle

Three individuals have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting incident in Baddegama, in which a group travelling in a three-wheeler was targeted, police confirmed.

Authorities arrested the three suspects on suspicion of aiding and abetting the attack, which has raised serious concerns about escalating violence in the region. The arrests came as part of a swift investigation launched by police following the brazen assault.

Drugs and Vehicle Recovered

In addition to the arrests, investigators seized a quantity of heroin as well as a motor vehicle believed to be linked to the incident. The recovery of narcotics alongside evidence connected to the shooting has led investigators to explore possible links between the attack and organised criminal activity in the area.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including establishing the motive behind the targeted attack on the three-wheeler passengers. It remains unclear at this stage whether the victims sustained any injuries during the assault.

The three arrested suspects are currently being held for questioning, with authorities indicating that further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses. Residents in the Baddegama area have been urged to come forward with any information that could assist police in piecing together the full picture of events.

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