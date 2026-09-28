Court Dismisses Dayasiri Jayasekara's Bid to Claim SLFP General Secretary Role

The Western Provincial Civil Appellate Court on Wednesday rejected a request filed by Dayasiri Jayasekara seeking formal recognition as the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), dealing a significant legal blow to the veteran politician's efforts to assert authority within the party.

Bid for Recognition Fails

Jayasekara had approached the court in a bid to be officially acknowledged as the SLFP's General Secretary, a position that has been at the centre of an ongoing internal power struggle within one of Sri Lanka's oldest and most storied political parties. The court, however, ruled against his petition, refusing to grant the recognition he sought.

Deepening Internal Divisions

The ruling adds another chapter to the bitter factional conflict that has gripped the SLFP in recent years. The party, which once commanded enormous political influence as the home of multiple Sri Lankan presidents, has been beset by leadership disputes and dwindling electoral fortunes.

Jayasekara, a former minister and prominent political figure, has been among those contesting the direction and leadership of the party, with rival factions each claiming legitimacy over key organisational positions including the general secretaryship.

Legal Battle Continues

While Wednesday's ruling represents a setback for Jayasekara, it is unlikely to fully resolve the underlying disputes within the party. Political observers note that the SLFP's internal conflicts have persisted through multiple court proceedings, and further legal challenges cannot be ruled out.

The outcome of such disputes is expected to have broader implications for the SLFP's ability to regroup and present a united front ahead of future electoral contests in Sri Lanka.

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