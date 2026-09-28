Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Teams Up With OpenAI's ChatGPT

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced a new partnership with artificial intelligence company OpenAI, signalling his intent to explore the capabilities of its widely used chatbot, ChatGPT.

The Master Blaster, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game, made the announcement public, expressing enthusiasm about integrating AI technology into aspects of his personal and professional life.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013 after a storied career spanning over two decades, has remained an active public figure and brand ambassador across multiple industries. His latest association with OpenAI marks a notable step into the world of artificial intelligence for the sporting icon.

A High-Profile Endorsement for AI

The partnership draws significant attention given Tendulkar's enormous influence, particularly across South Asia, where he commands a devoted following that extends well beyond cricket fans. His association with ChatGPT is expected to bring greater awareness of AI tools to a broad and diverse audience.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has grown rapidly in global prominence, becoming one of the most recognised AI platforms in the world since its public launch.

Further details regarding the scope and nature of the partnership have not yet been fully disclosed.

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