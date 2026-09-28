Sri Lanka and Brazil Pledge Closer Ties in Trade and Justice Sector Reform

Sri Lanka and Brazil have reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening bilateral relations, with discussions centering on expanding trade links, advancing judicial digitalisation, and fostering greater legal cooperation between the two nations.

Justice Minister Leads High-Level Engagement

The meeting brought together Sri Lanka's Justice Minister and the Brazilian Ambassador to the island, providing a formal platform to explore areas of shared interest and mutual benefit. The Justice Minister took the opportunity to brief the envoy on the significant strides Sri Lanka has been making in modernising its judicial system through digital transformation and sweeping legal reforms.

Judicial Digitalisation at the Forefront

A central theme of the discussions was Sri Lanka's ongoing push to digitalise its court and justice administration processes. The Minister outlined the steps already undertaken to streamline legal proceedings, reduce case backlogs, and improve public access to justice through the use of technology — reforms that have been gaining momentum in recent years.

Bilateral Trade and Legal Cooperation

Beyond judicial matters, both sides expressed a strong desire to bolster trade relations between Sri Lanka and Brazil, two nations separated by geography but increasingly drawn together by shared economic interests. Legal cooperation frameworks were also discussed as a means of supporting and underpinning broader diplomatic and commercial ties.

The reaffirmation of this bilateral commitment signals a growing recognition by both Colombo and Brasília of the value in nurturing a relationship that extends well beyond traditional diplomatic courtesy, into practical collaboration across key sectors of governance and commerce.

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