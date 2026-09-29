Namal Rajapaksa Named Fourth Suspect in Krrish Corruption Case

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has formally named former Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentary group leader Namal Rajapaksa as the fourth suspect in the high-profile Krrish corruption case.

The development came on Wednesday (28) when CIABOC presented the designation before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, marking a significant escalation in a case that has already drawn considerable public attention.

A Prominent Name Added to the Case

Namal Rajapaksa, who serves as a Member of Parliament and heads the SLPP's parliamentary group, joins three previously named suspects in the ongoing legal proceedings. His inclusion as the fourth accused underscores the widening scope of the investigation being pursued by the country's primary anti-corruption authority.

The Krrish case has been closely watched by Sri Lankan authorities and the public alike, given the scale of the alleged irregularities under scrutiny and the prominent political figures connected to it.

CIABOC's Ongoing Investigation

CIABOC, which is mandated to probe bribery and corruption at all levels of public life in Sri Lanka, has been building its case methodically through the courts. The formal naming of Rajapaksa before the Chief Magistrate represents a procedural step that brings the matter further into the judicial process.

The case is expected to continue proceedings before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court in the coming weeks.

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