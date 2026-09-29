SC Determination on the 22nd Amendment: A Legal and Policy Critique by Prof. G. L. Peiris

A detailed legal and policy critique of the Supreme Court's determination on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution has been put forward by Prof. G. L. Peiris, one of Sri Lanka's most distinguished legal scholars and a former Minister of Justice, Constitutional Affairs and National Integration.

A Voice of Considerable Authority

Prof. Peiris, who holds a D.Phil. from the University of Oxford and a Ph.D. from the University of Sri Lanka, brings formidable academic and professional credentials to the debate. A former Vice-Chancellor and Emeritus Professor of Law, he has also served as a Visiting Fellow at the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge and London — placing him among a rare tier of Sri Lankan jurists whose opinions carry significant weight both locally and internationally.

The Significance of the 22nd Amendment

The 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution has been a subject of considerable public and parliamentary debate, touching on fundamental questions of governance, the balance of power between the Executive and Legislature, and the constitutional safeguards available to citizens. The Supreme Court's determination on the Amendment has further intensified discussion among legal practitioners, academics and policymakers across the island.

Key Areas of Critique

Prof. Peiris's critique addresses the intersection of law and policy, examining how the Supreme Court's determination engages with — or departs from — established constitutional principles. Among the broader concerns raised in such analyses are:

The extent to which the Amendment alters the existing distribution of executive power

Whether the Supreme Court's determination adequately reflects the intent of the framers of the Constitution

The policy implications of the Amendment for democratic governance and institutional independence in Sri Lanka

The consistency of the determination with prior judicial precedent and constitutional convention

A Timely Contribution to Constitutional Discourse

At a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex political and economic landscape, rigorous constitutional scholarship of this nature plays a vital role in informing public understanding and guiding legislative decision-making. The critique by Prof. Peiris is expected to stimulate further discussion among members of the legal fraternity, civil society and political stakeholders.

Prof. Peiris's standing as a former Minister of Justice and a senior academic lends particular authority to his assessment of the Supreme Court's determination, making his analysis essential reading for those engaged with Sri Lanka's constitutional future.

As debate over the 22nd Amendment and its broader implications continues, contributions from eminent legal minds such as Prof. Peiris remain indispensable to ensuring that Sri Lanka's constitutional framework evolves in a manner that upholds the rule of law and serves the best interests of all its citizens.

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