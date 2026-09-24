Sri Lanka Treasury Bill Yields Climb Across All Maturities as Central Bank Offloads Rs. 60 Billion

Treasury bill yields in Sri Lanka rose across all maturities at the latest government securities auction, as the Central Bank successfully sold Rs. 60 billion worth of bills to the market.

Yields Move Higher

The uptick in yields was recorded across short, medium, and longer-term maturities, signalling a shift in investor sentiment and borrowing costs for the government. Treasury bill auctions serve as a key barometer of the country's domestic debt market conditions and broader monetary policy outlook.

The rise in yields indicates that investors are demanding higher returns on government paper, a development that analysts will be watching closely given Sri Lanka's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts following its debt restructuring programme.

Rs. 60 Billion Raised

The government raised a total of Rs. 60 billion through the auction, meeting its funding requirements for the period. Treasury bills are short-term government debt instruments used to manage the state's day-to-day financing needs, and regular auctions form a critical part of Sri Lanka's domestic borrowing strategy.

Market Implications

Rising yields across all maturities could have broader implications for the financial sector, including:

Increased borrowing costs for the government over the short term

Potential adjustments in commercial bank lending rates

Shifting investor appetite between equities and fixed-income instruments

Sri Lanka has been working to restore confidence in its financial markets following a historic economic crisis, and movements in the Treasury bill market remain closely monitored by both local and international investors as an indicator of fiscal and monetary stability.