ITAK Turns to India and US to Secure Release of Imprisoned Party Member Anojan

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) has taken its campaign for the release of detained party figure Anojan to the international stage, with its parliamentarians holding urgent meetings with senior Indian and American diplomats based in Colombo.

High-Level Diplomatic Appeals

ITAK legislators met separately with representatives from the Indian High Commission and the United States Embassy in Colombo, appealing for direct diplomatic intervention in the case. The party is urging both nations — widely regarded as influential stakeholders in Sri Lankan affairs — to press authorities on behalf of Anojan, whose continued detention has become a rallying point for Tamil political circles.

The meetings signal a deliberate shift in strategy by ITAK, which appears to be internationalising the issue after exhausting or stalling on domestic avenues of redress.

A Case Drawing Wider Attention

Anojan's detention has attracted growing concern among Tamil political leaders and civil society groups, who view the case as emblematic of broader issues surrounding the treatment of Tamil individuals within the Sri Lankan justice and security framework.

By engaging New Delhi and Washington — two capitals that maintain significant diplomatic leverage over Colombo — ITAK is signalling that it regards this as a matter serious enough to warrant foreign attention and intervention.

Regional and International Stakes

India has historically maintained a close interest in the welfare of Sri Lanka's Tamil community, while the United States has in recent years increased its scrutiny of human rights conditions on the island. Both countries are seen as natural partners for Tamil political parties seeking external support on sensitive cases.

ITAK has not ruled out approaching additional diplomatic missions or international bodies if a satisfactory resolution is not reached in the near term. The party maintains that the situation demands urgent action and that delays could have serious consequences for Anojan's wellbeing.

No official response from either the Indian High Commission or the US Embassy had been made public at the time of reporting.

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