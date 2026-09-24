ICC Eyes Major Calendar Shake-Up with More T20Is and Fewer Bilateral ODIs for 2027–2031 Cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to convene in Dubai this week for a high-stakes workshop centred on shaping the future of international cricket, with the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2027 to 2031 cycle taking centre stage.

A New Direction for International Cricket

Beginning on Tuesday, ICC officials and member boards will gather to deliberate on a proposed overhaul of the international cricket calendar — one that is expected to place greater emphasis on T20 International cricket while significantly reducing the number of bilateral One Day International (ODI) fixtures between nations.

The proposed shift reflects the growing global appetite for the shortest format of the game, which has surged in popularity following the continued success of domestic T20 leagues and ICC T20 World Cup events across the cricketing world.

What the Changes Could Mean

A reduction in bilateral ODIs would mark a notable departure from the traditional structure of international cricket scheduling, where 50-over matches between two nations have long served as a cornerstone of the calendar. The move signals a broader strategic rethinking by the ICC as it looks to keep the sport commercially viable and appealing to younger audiences.

For Sri Lanka Cricket, such a restructuring could carry significant implications. The island nation has historically relied on bilateral ODI series — both home and away — as a primary source of revenue and competitive exposure for its players. A leaner ODI calendar could reshape how Sri Lanka Cricket plans its home series and broadcast agreements in the years ahead.

Members to Have Their Say

The Dubai workshop is expected to serve as a consultative platform, with member boards from across the globe given the opportunity to present their preferences and concerns before any formal FTP framework is agreed upon. Final decisions on the 2027–2031 cycle are anticipated to follow further rounds of negotiation among Full Member nations.

Cricket administrators, broadcasters, and fans alike will be watching closely as the ICC moves to define what international cricket will look like in the coming decade — a decision that will shape the game's landscape for years to come.

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