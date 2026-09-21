The Silent Epidemic: How Professional Ghosting Is Draining Sri Lanka's Workforce

A troubling workplace trend is quietly undermining Sri Lanka's professional landscape — and it is costing businesses far more than most employers realise. Professional ghosting, the practice of abruptly cutting off communication without explanation, has moved well beyond the realm of dating apps and is now leaving a damaging mark on the country's job market and corporate culture.

What Is Professional Ghosting?

Professional ghosting occurs when individuals — whether job candidates, newly hired employees, or even seasoned professionals — simply disappear without notice. A candidate may attend multiple interview rounds and then never respond to a job offer. A new recruit may confirm their start date, only to never walk through the office door. In some cases, existing employees vanish mid-contract, leaving teams scrambling to fill critical gaps.

The Real Cost to Sri Lankan Businesses

For Sri Lankan employers, the consequences extend far beyond inconvenience. Recruitment is a resource-intensive process, and when candidates ghost at the final stage, companies lose significant investments in time, money, and human resources. Hiring managers must restart lengthy selection processes, delaying project timelines and placing additional pressure on existing staff.

Wasted recruitment budgets spent on advertising, screening, and interviewing

Lost productivity as teams operate understaffed for extended periods

Damaged team morale when colleagues are left carrying heavier workloads

Delayed business growth due to unfilled specialist roles

Why Are Professionals Ghosting?

Workplace analysts point to several factors driving this trend within the Sri Lankan context. A competitive job market — particularly in sectors such as information technology, finance, and hospitality — means that candidates frequently hold multiple offers simultaneously. When a better opportunity arises, some professionals opt for silence rather than a direct conversation, often due to discomfort with confrontation or a simple lack of professional etiquette.

The rise of remote work and digital communication has also made it easier for individuals to disappear without facing immediate social consequences, further normalising the behaviour across industries.

Additionally, some professionals who have themselves experienced being ghosted by employers — receiving no feedback after interviews or being abruptly dropped from consideration — may feel little obligation to extend courtesy in return. The behaviour, in certain circles, has become something of a reciprocal norm.

The Damage to Professional Reputations

What many professionals fail to appreciate is that Sri Lanka's business community, particularly within Colombo's corporate circles, remains relatively close-knit. Industry networks are tight, and hiring managers frequently share candidate experiences. A single ghosting incident can quietly follow a professional for years, closing doors that might otherwise have been wide open.

What Employers Can Do

Human resource professionals urge companies to examine their own communication practices as a first step. Businesses that maintain transparent, respectful dialogue throughout the hiring process are far more likely to receive the same in return. Providing timely feedback, acknowledging applications, and treating candidates with dignity sets the tone for a professional relationship from the outset.

Maintain regular, clear communication at every stage of recruitment

Provide constructive feedback to unsuccessful candidates where possible

Foster a workplace culture where honest conversations are welcomed

Build structured offboarding processes that encourage transparency

A Call for Greater Professionalism

As Sri Lanka works to strengthen its position in the regional economy and attract international investment, the maturity of its professional workforce will be a defining factor. Ghosting — on either side of the employer-employee relationship — undermines the trust and reliability that a modern, competitive economy depends upon.

Ultimately, a simple message, a brief email, or even a short phone call can preserve a professional relationship and protect a hard-earned reputation. In a world that increasingly values transparency and accountability, the courage to communicate honestly remains one of the most underrated professional skills of all.