India-Funded US$2.5 Million Restoration of Cyclone-Damaged Moragahakanda–Wellewala Bridge Gets Underway

Restoration work on a key bridge along the Moragahakanda–Wellewala Road has officially commenced, marking a significant step in rebuilding infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Ditwah.

Bridge Restoration Begins

The project, launched on Monday (20), focuses on Bridge No. 1/1 situated along the Moragahakanda–Wellewala Road, a vital route that was left severely damaged in the wake of the destructive cyclone. The restoration effort is funded by India to the tune of US$2.5 million, underscoring the close bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations.

A Show of Regional Solidarity

The Indian government's financial commitment to this infrastructure project reflects its continued support for Sri Lanka's post-disaster recovery efforts. Cyclone Ditwah caused considerable destruction to road networks and essential infrastructure, disrupting connectivity for communities that rely on these routes for their daily needs.

Importance of the Project

The restoration of Bridge No. 1/1 is expected to:

Restore safe and reliable connectivity along the Moragahakanda–Wellewala corridor

Support economic activity and movement of goods in the affected region

Improve access to essential services for local communities

The launch of this project signals a positive move forward for the affected region, with authorities and local residents alike hopeful that the restoration will be completed in a timely manner, bringing much-needed relief to those whose daily lives have been impacted by the damaged crossing.