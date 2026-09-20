President Dissanayake Declares Rule of Law Supreme: "No One Is Above It

President Reaffirms Commitment to Equal Justice Under Current Administration

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a firm declaration that no individual — regardless of status, wealth, or political influence — will be exempt from the law under his administration, signalling a strong stance on accountability and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

The President made the remarks as part of a broader message reinforcing his government's position on justice and equality before the law, a theme that has been central to his political mandate since assuming office.

A Clear Message to All Citizens

The statement comes at a time when public trust in Sri Lanka's legal and political institutions remains a critical concern for ordinary citizens. By emphasising that no one stands above the law, President Dissanayake appeared to be sending a direct signal that his administration intends to break from past patterns where the powerful and well-connected were seen to escape legal consequences.

The current government holds firmly to the principle that the law applies equally to every person in this country, without exception.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Governance

Political analysts note that such declarations carry particular weight in Sri Lanka's current climate, where calls for accountability — especially in relation to the country's recent economic crisis — remain loud and persistent among the public.

The President's remarks are expected to be closely watched by both supporters and critics, who will be looking for concrete actions to match the strong language being used from the highest office in the land.

As the administration continues to navigate complex political and economic challenges, this renewed emphasis on the rule of law is likely to remain a defining pillar of how the government presents itself to the Sri Lankan people in the months ahead.

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