Sri Lanka Set to Relax Rules on Rooftop Solar Installations Nationwide

Government Moves to Expand Residential and Commercial Solar Access

The Sri Lankan government has announced plans to ease existing restrictions on rooftop solar power systems, a move expected to significantly broaden access to renewable energy across the country for both households and businesses.

The proposed policy changes are aimed at removing bureaucratic and technical barriers that have long hindered the wider adoption of solar energy installations, particularly among residential property owners who have expressed interest in reducing their dependence on the national grid.

A Push Towards Renewable Energy Goals

Sri Lanka has been working to increase its renewable energy capacity as part of broader efforts to reduce the country's reliance on costly fossil fuel imports and stabilise electricity prices for consumers. Rooftop solar systems have been identified as a key component in achieving those targets, offering a decentralised and cost-effective solution to the island's energy demands.

By relaxing the current regulatory framework, the government hopes to encourage greater private investment in solar infrastructure, allowing more citizens and businesses to generate their own clean electricity and potentially feed surplus power back into the national grid.

What the Changes Could Mean for Consumers

For many Sri Lankan households, the high cost of electricity has been a persistent burden, particularly following the economic crisis in recent years. Easier access to rooftop solar installations could provide long-term savings on utility bills while also contributing to a more sustainable national energy mix.

Reduced regulatory requirements for installing rooftop solar units

Potential for more households and businesses to connect systems to the grid

Increased competition among solar service providers, which may lower installation costs

The relaxation of these restrictions signals a clear shift in government policy towards embracing cleaner, more affordable energy options for Sri Lankans at every level of society.

Further details regarding the specific regulatory amendments and implementation timelines are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming weeks, as the government continues to finalise the framework for the updated solar energy policy.