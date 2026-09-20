Kuwait Deports 20 Sri Lankan Nationals in Latest Repatriation Move

Twenty Sri Lankans Returned from Kuwait

Kuwait has deported twenty Sri Lankan nationals, with the individuals now returned to Sri Lanka following the latest repatriation action carried out by Kuwaiti authorities.

The deportation is the most recent instance in a series of such actions taken by Gulf states against foreign nationals, including Sri Lankans, who have been found to be in violation of immigration or residency regulations in those countries.

A Continuing Concern for Sri Lankan Authorities

The repatriation of Sri Lankan workers and residents from Gulf nations has been an ongoing concern for local authorities, as a significant number of Sri Lankans reside and work in the Middle East, often in vulnerable employment conditions.

Deportations of this nature frequently involve individuals who have overstayed their visas, been found working without proper documentation, or faced other immigration-related violations under the host country's laws.

Support Upon Return

Sri Lankan authorities, including the Bureau of Foreign Employment, have previously outlined measures to assist deported citizens upon their return to the country, including providing guidance on reintegration and legal support where necessary.

The government has repeatedly urged Sri Lankans seeking employment abroad to use only authorised recruitment channels in order to avoid falling into irregular migration situations that could lead to detention or deportation.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the deportation of the twenty individuals from Kuwait are expected to be made available by the relevant authorities in due course.

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