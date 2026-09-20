Sajith Urges Public to Rise Against 22nd Amendment, Says People Power Can Overcome Government Majority

Opposition Leader Calls for Mass Mobilisation

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a strong call to action, urging Sri Lankan citizens to mobilise against the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. He argued that sustained public pressure has the power to overcome even the ruling government's parliamentary majority.

A Challenge to Government Dominance

Premadasa made clear that despite the government holding a commanding majority in Parliament, the will of the people remains a force that no administration can afford to ignore. He pointed to the strength of grassroots opposition as a key weapon in defeating legislation that, in his view, threatens the democratic fabric of the country.

A Direct Appeal to Citizens

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader framed the fight against the 22nd Amendment not merely as a parliamentary battle, but as a civic responsibility shared by every Sri Lankan. Among the key points he emphasised were:

The importance of organised, peaceful public opposition to the proposed amendment

The historical precedent of citizen movements influencing legislative outcomes in Sri Lanka

The need for political parties and civil society to unite around constitutional principles

Constitutional Concerns at the Fore

Premadasa's remarks reflect growing unease among opposition figures and constitutional experts over the implications of the proposed amendment. Critics have warned that changes of this magnitude require broader national consensus, rather than being pushed through on the strength of numbers alone.

Public pressure is a legitimate and powerful democratic tool — one that no government with a majority should mistake for silence or consent.

The Opposition Leader's stance signals that resistance to the 22nd Amendment is set to intensify both inside and outside the walls of Parliament, with the opposition banking on public sentiment to shift the political calculus in the weeks ahead.

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