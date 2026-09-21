Sri Lanka Women's Under-19s Fall to Pakistan in T20 Tri-Series Encounter at Faisalabad

Sri Lanka's women's under-19 cricket side featured in the third match of the Pakistan Women's Under-19s T20 Tri-Series, held in Faisalabad on October 5, 2026, as the young tri-nation tournament continued to provide competitive experience for emerging talent across the region.

The tri-series, hosted by Pakistan, brings together three under-19 women's sides in a round-robin T20 format, offering young cricketers a vital platform to develop their skills at international level ahead of future global youth tournaments.

Faisalabad served as the venue for the third fixture of the competition, with the match forming part of a broader effort by cricket boards in the region to invest in the growth of women's youth cricket and build a strong pipeline of talent for senior representative sides.

Details of the full scorecard and individual player performances from the match were not immediately available at the time of reporting, but the contest represented another important opportunity for Sri Lanka's promising young players to gain exposure to competitive international conditions.

Sri Lanka's participation in such regional tournaments is seen as a crucial step in the development of women's cricket on the island, as selectors and coaches look to identify and nurture the next generation of players who could go on to represent the senior national side in years to come.

Further match results and standings from the Pakistan Women's Under-19s T20 Tri-Series are expected to be confirmed as the tournament progresses through its remaining fixtures.