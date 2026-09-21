IFC Calls on Sri Lanka's Spice Industry to Embrace AI and Value Addition to Unlock Export Potential

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has urged Sri Lanka's spices sector to leverage artificial intelligence and value-added processing as key drivers of export growth, highlighting the untapped potential that modern technology and smarter production strategies could unlock for one of the island's most historically significant industries.

A Sector Ripe for Transformation

Sri Lanka has long been celebrated as a premier source of high-quality spices, with cinnamon, pepper, cloves and cardamom among its most prized exports. However, industry observers and international development bodies have increasingly pointed out that the country continues to export a disproportionate volume of raw and minimally processed spices, leaving considerable value on the table.

The IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is now pushing for a strategic shift — one that positions Sri Lanka not merely as a supplier of raw commodities, but as a sophisticated producer of premium, value-added spice products that command higher prices on global markets.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Among the most forward-looking recommendations is the integration of artificial intelligence across the spice supply chain. AI-powered tools can assist in several critical areas, including:

Quality control and grading of spice produce with greater precision and consistency

Predictive analytics to improve yield forecasting and supply chain planning

Market intelligence to help exporters identify and respond to shifting global demand trends

Traceability systems that enhance transparency and build buyer confidence in international markets

Value Addition as a Growth Engine

Beyond technology, the IFC has emphasised the importance of moving up the value chain through processing, packaging and branding. Finished products such as spice extracts, essential oils, blended seasoning mixes and organically certified goods attract significantly better returns than bulk raw exports.

Sri Lanka's competitors in the global spice trade have already made notable inroads in value-added production, making it increasingly urgent for local industry stakeholders — from smallholder farmers to large exporters — to adapt and invest in upgrading their capabilities.

A Call to Industry and Policymakers

The IFC's recommendations are directed not only at private sector players but also at policymakers, encouraging an enabling environment that supports investment in processing infrastructure, research and development, and skills training for workers across the spice value chain.

For a country working to rebuild its export revenues and stabilise its economy following recent financial turbulence, the spices sector represents a compelling opportunity. With the right combination of technology adoption, value addition and strategic market positioning, Sri Lanka's storied spice industry could emerge as a significantly stronger contributor to national export earnings in the years ahead.