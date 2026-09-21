Kandy's Mahaiyawa Underpass Nears Completion With December Opening in Sight

Construction work on the long-awaited Mahaiyawa underpass in Kandy is steadily advancing, with physical progress now standing at approximately 80%, according to authorities overseeing the project.

Completion Targeted Before Year End

Officials have set their sights on opening the underpass to the public before the end of December, signalling that one of Kandy's most anticipated infrastructure developments is entering its final stretch. The project, which forms a critical part of efforts to ease the city's notoriously congested traffic flow, has been progressing at a pace that keeps the year-end deadline within reach.

A Much-Needed Solution for Kandy's Traffic Woes

Kandy, Sri Lanka's cultural capital and a city that attracts millions of tourists and pilgrims each year, has long struggled with severe traffic bottlenecks, particularly around the Mahaiyawa area. The new underpass is expected to provide meaningful relief by improving vehicle movement and reducing gridlock at one of the city's busiest junctions.

Once completed, the structure is anticipated to benefit both daily commuters navigating the hill capital as well as visitors travelling to key landmarks including the Sacred Tooth Relic Temple and surrounding areas.

Final Phase Underway

With four-fifths of the construction now behind them, contractors and project supervisors are focused on pushing through the remaining work to meet the targeted completion date. Authorities have expressed confidence that barring any unforeseen delays, the underpass will be ready for public use within the coming weeks.

The Mahaiyawa underpass is widely regarded as a significant step forward in the broader effort to modernise Kandy's urban infrastructure and bring lasting improvements to the city's road network.

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