Police Blame Speed and Negligence for Southern Expressway Pile-Up Involving 11 Vehicles

Authorities have determined that excessive speed and gross negligence on the part of a driver were the primary causes of a serious multi-vehicle collision on the Southern Expressway, police revealed.

Chain Reaction Crash

The incident, which involved a total of 11 vehicles, sent shockwaves through commuters and road safety advocates alike, highlighting ongoing concerns about reckless driving behaviour on Sri Lanka's expressway network.

Investigators concluded that the driver in question failed to exercise adequate caution and was travelling well beyond the permitted speed limit at the time of the crash, triggering a chain reaction that drew in multiple vehicles.

Calls for Greater Road Safety Vigilance

The Southern Expressway, one of Sri Lanka's most heavily used highway corridors connecting Colombo to the southern regions of the island, has been the scene of several serious accidents in recent years, prompting repeated calls from authorities for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Excessive speed was identified as the leading factor in the collision

Serious driver negligence was cited as a contributing cause

A total of 11 vehicles were involved in the incident

Police have urged all motorists using expressways to strictly adhere to speed limits and maintain safe following distances, warning that those found driving irresponsibly will face the full force of the law.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

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