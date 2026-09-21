Eight Firearms, Drugs Seized in Kadawatha Raid as Key Suspect Linked to Double Murder Arrested

A major breakthrough in a high-profile double murder case has been achieved after police arrested a key suspect in the Wabada area of Kadawatha, seizing a significant cache of weapons, ammunition and narcotics in the process.

Suspect Identified as Prime Figure in Murder Investigation

Investigations have confirmed that the individual taken into custody is the primary suspect linked to the murders of Dan Priyasad and his brother, a case that had drawn considerable attention from law enforcement authorities. The arrest marks a significant step forward in efforts to bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

Substantial Arsenal and Drugs Recovered

At the time of the arrest, police recovered the following items from the suspect:

Eight firearms

A quantity of ammunition

A consignment of heroin

The scale of the seizure has raised serious concerns among investigators about the suspect's alleged involvement in organised criminal activity extending beyond the murder case itself.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigations into the suspect's connections to the murders of Dan Priyasad and his brother, while also probing the origins of the recovered weapons and narcotics. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect may be linked to a broader criminal network operating in the region.

Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses, with police urging members of the public with any relevant information to come forward and assist authorities.