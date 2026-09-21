Major Drug Bust in Matara: Over 21kg of Ice Seized, Two Suspects in Custody

Authorities have dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in southern Sri Lanka following a major raid in Matara that resulted in the seizure of more than 21 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice.

Large Haul Uncovered

The operation led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of the dangerous narcotic, with the total weight of the seized Ice exceeding 21 kilograms. The scale of the haul underscores the growing concern among law enforcement agencies over the spread of hard drugs across the island, including in regional areas beyond the Western Province.

Two Arrested Following Raid

Two individuals were taken into custody in connection with the discovery. The arrests were made during the course of the raid carried out in the Matara district, located in Sri Lanka's Southern Province. Further details regarding the identities of the suspects and the precise circumstances of their apprehension have not yet been publicly disclosed by authorities.

Ongoing Battle Against Narcotics

The bust comes amid sustained efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to crack down on the importation and distribution of hard drugs, particularly Ice, which has seen a marked increase in circulation in recent years. Authorities have repeatedly warned of the devastating social consequences associated with crystal methamphetamine use.

Over 21 kilograms of Ice (crystal methamphetamine) recovered

Raid conducted in the Matara district, Southern Province

Two suspects arrested in connection with the seizure

Investigations into the case are understood to be ongoing, with authorities likely pursuing leads to determine the broader supply network behind the haul. The suspects are expected to be produced before the courts as the legal process moves forward.