Educated But Unemployed: IMF Warns Sri Lanka's Brightest Youth Are Being Left Behind

Skilled Young Sri Lankans Facing Harsh Economic Realities

The International Monetary Fund has sounded the alarm over a troubling paradox gripping Sri Lanka's youth: the country's most educated young people are, in fact, among those struggling the hardest to find meaningful economic opportunities.

According to the IMF's assessment, higher levels of academic achievement are not translating into employment security or financial stability for Sri Lanka's younger generation, raising serious concerns about the long-term trajectory of the island nation's human capital development.

A Crisis Hidden Within the Recovery Narrative

While Sri Lanka has made notable strides in stabilising its economy following the devastating financial crisis of 2022, the IMF's findings suggest that recovery gains are not being felt equally across all segments of society. University graduates and vocationally trained youth appear to be disproportionately affected by unemployment and underemployment, even as broader economic indicators show modest improvement.

This disconnect between educational attainment and labour market outcomes points to deep structural issues within Sri Lanka's economy, including a mismatch between the skills being taught in academic institutions and those demanded by employers.

Key Concerns Highlighted

Highly educated youth face greater difficulty securing employment compared to their less formally educated peers

The skills gap between academic curricula and private sector requirements continues to widen

Brain drain remains a significant risk, with qualified young Sri Lankans increasingly seeking opportunities abroad

Underemployment — where graduates are forced to accept roles well below their qualification level — is a growing concern

Implications for Sri Lanka's Future

Economists warn that if this trend is left unaddressed, Sri Lanka risks losing a generation of skilled professionals to emigration, further undermining the country's capacity to sustain its economic recovery and drive long-term growth.

The situation calls for urgent policy intervention to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring that Sri Lanka's investment in its young people yields tangible returns for both individuals and the broader economy.

The IMF's observations are expected to form part of broader discussions between Sri Lankan authorities and the Fund as the country continues to navigate the conditions of its ongoing bailout programme. Policymakers now face mounting pressure to reform education and employment frameworks to better serve the aspirations of the country's youth.