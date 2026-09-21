Assets Worth Rs. 35 Million Tied to Underworld Figure 'Loku Patty' Seized by Authorities

Sri Lankan authorities have seized property valued at approximately Rs. 35 million believed to be linked to the notorious underworld figure known as 'Loku Patty', in the latest crackdown on organised crime and illicitly acquired assets in the country.

Major Asset Seizure Targets Criminal Network

The seizure marks a significant development in ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle the financial foundations of criminal networks operating within Sri Lanka. Officials confirmed that the assets in question have been traced back to connections with 'Loku Patty', a name associated with underworld activity in the island nation.

The move reflects a broader strategy by Sri Lankan authorities to pursue not only the individuals involved in criminal enterprises but also the wealth accumulated through illegal means. By targeting assets rather than individuals alone, investigators aim to cripple the operational capacity of such networks.

Part of a Wider Anti-Crime Drive

This latest action is consistent with intensified efforts in recent months to bring organised crime figures and their associates to account. Law enforcement has been increasingly focused on financial investigations that follow the money trail left behind by criminal activity.

Assets worth Rs. 35 million have been formally seized

The properties are linked to the underworld figure known as 'Loku Patty'

Authorities continue to investigate further connections and holdings

The seizure is expected to deal a considerable blow to those operating under or alongside the criminal network associated with 'Loku Patty', as investigators press forward with their inquiries. Further details regarding the nature of the seized assets and any related arrests are anticipated to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Authorities remain committed to pursuing all assets tied to criminal activity, regardless of how they may be concealed or transferred.

Sri Lankan law enforcement has urged members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in ongoing investigations into organised crime and illegally held property across the country.