Ministry of Education Closes 38 Schools Across Sri Lanka Due to Adverse Weather Conditions

The Ministry of Education has announced the closure of 38 schools across Sri Lanka in response to prevailing adverse weather conditions, as authorities move to prioritise the safety of students and staff.

Decision-Making Authority Outlined

In a statement issued today, the Ministry confirmed that responsibility for determining whether schools should remain open or shut during periods of severe weather lies with the relevant authorities, who assess conditions on the ground before making their decisions.

Safety of Students a Priority

The closures reflect growing concerns over the impact of inclement weather on school operations throughout the island. Authorities have urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and follow official announcements regarding the status of their children's schools.

A total of 38 schools have been directed to close their doors due to the ongoing adverse weather.

The Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the situation across all affected regions.

Parents are advised to check for updates through official government channels.

The Ministry of Education has emphasised that the well-being of students remains the foremost consideration in all decisions relating to school operations during difficult weather periods.

Sri Lanka has experienced bouts of severe weather in recent times, with heavy rainfall and strong winds disrupting daily life in several parts of the country. Authorities continue to assess conditions and further updates regarding school operations are expected as the situation develops.