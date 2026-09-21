Commercial Bank Clinches Double Honours at Euromoney Awards, Named Sri Lanka's Best Bank and Best ESG Bank

Commercial Bank of Ceylon has secured a prestigious double victory at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, being recognised as both Sri Lanka's Best Bank and the country's Best ESG Bank — a remarkable achievement that underscores the institution's standing as a leader in the local banking sector.

A Landmark Recognition

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are widely regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks in global banking, making Commercial Bank's dual win a significant milestone not only for the institution itself but for Sri Lanka's financial industry as a whole. The accolades reflect the bank's consistent performance across core banking functions as well as its commitment to environmental, social, and governance principles.

ESG Leadership in Focus

The Best ESG Bank title is particularly noteworthy at a time when sustainability and responsible banking practices are gaining increasing importance among investors, regulators, and customers alike. Commercial Bank's recognition in this category signals that the institution has made meaningful strides in embedding ESG considerations into its operations, lending practices, and corporate strategy.

Named Sri Lanka's Best Bank by Euromoney

Simultaneously awarded Best ESG Bank for Sri Lanka

Recognition reflects both financial performance and sustainable banking practices

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Banking Reputation

For a country that has navigated considerable economic turbulence in recent years, Commercial Bank's international recognition carries added significance. It sends a positive signal to global markets and investors that Sri Lankan financial institutions continue to uphold high standards of governance and operational excellence even amid challenging conditions.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are considered among the most credible and competitive honours in international banking, assessed through rigorous evaluation of financial data and qualitative submissions from institutions worldwide.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon, one of the island's largest and most established private sector banks, has long been a dominant force in retail, corporate, and trade finance. This latest international endorsement is expected to further reinforce confidence among its customers, shareholders, and business partners both locally and abroad.

The double win positions Commercial Bank as a benchmark for other Sri Lankan financial institutions aspiring to align growth ambitions with responsible and sustainable banking values.