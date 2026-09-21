Softlogic Finance to Raise Rs. 1 Billion Through Rights Issue

Softlogic Finance PLC, one of Sri Lanka's prominent non-bank financial institutions, has announced plans to raise Rs. 1 billion through a rights issue, as the company looks to strengthen its capital base amid a gradually recovering domestic economy.

Details of the Rights Issue

The planned rights issue will allow existing shareholders of Softlogic Finance to subscribe to new shares in proportion to their current holdings. This mechanism gives priority to existing investors, offering them an opportunity to maintain their ownership stake while simultaneously enabling the company to inject fresh capital into its operations.

Strategic Significance

Capital raising exercises of this nature are widely regarded as a sign that a financial institution is positioning itself for growth and expansion. For Softlogic Finance, the Rs. 1 billion target reflects the company's intentions to bolster its lending capacity and shore up its financial resilience at a time when Sri Lanka's financial sector continues its recovery following the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

Non-bank financial institutions across Sri Lanka have faced significant headwinds in recent years, navigating high interest rates, subdued consumer demand, and elevated non-performing loan ratios. A successful rights issue would provide Softlogic Finance with a meaningful buffer to navigate ongoing challenges and pursue new business opportunities.

Broader Context

The move comes as Sri Lanka's broader economy shows signs of stabilisation, with inflation cooling and the rupee demonstrating relative steadiness following the turbulence of 2022 and 2023. Financial institutions are increasingly seeking to recapitalise and reposition themselves to take advantage of an expected upturn in credit demand as consumer and business confidence gradually returns.

Softlogic Finance is a subsidiary of the diversified Softlogic Group, which has interests spanning retail, healthcare, leisure, and financial services. The rights issue is subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent before it can proceed.

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