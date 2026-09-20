Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia in Talks Over Prisoner Transfer and Legal Cooperation Pacts

Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia have entered into discussions regarding the establishment of formal agreements on prisoner transfers and mutual legal assistance, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Strengthening Legal Frameworks

The two countries have been exploring arrangements that would allow for the transfer of prisoners between their respective jurisdictions, alongside a broader mutual legal assistance treaty aimed at enhancing cooperation on cross-border legal matters. Such agreements are considered vital given the large number of Sri Lankan migrant workers residing and working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Significance for Sri Lankan Nationals Abroad

A prisoner transfer agreement, if concluded, would enable Sri Lankan nationals serving sentences in Saudi Arabia to be repatriated to complete their terms in Sri Lanka, closer to their families and within a familiar legal environment. This is a matter of considerable importance to thousands of Sri Lankan families whose loved ones are currently based in the Gulf nation.

Mutual legal assistance treaties, commonly known as MLATs, play a critical role in facilitating the sharing of evidence, information, and judicial cooperation between signatory states, particularly in cases involving criminal investigations and prosecutions that span international borders.

Deepening Bilateral Relations

Saudi Arabia remains one of Sri Lanka's most important bilateral partners, with a substantial Sri Lankan diaspora community engaged in employment across various sectors in the Kingdom. Remittances from Sri Lankan workers in Saudi Arabia continue to contribute meaningfully to the island nation's foreign exchange earnings.

The discussions reflect a growing commitment on both sides to formalise and deepen cooperation across legal and diplomatic channels, building on the existing foundation of friendly relations between Colombo and Riyadh.

Further details regarding the timeline and specifics of the proposed agreements are expected to emerge as talks progress between the relevant authorities of both governments.

Related Video