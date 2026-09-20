NBRO Issues Highest-Level Landslide Warnings for Kandy, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya Districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has placed residents in several parts of the country on high alert, issuing Level 3 Red landslide warnings — the most severe category of warning — for selected areas across the Kandy, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Highest Alert Level Activated

A Level 3 Red warning represents the most critical tier in Sri Lanka's landslide alert system, signalling an imminent and significant risk of ground movement. Residents living in affected zones are strongly urged to take immediate precautionary measures and remain vigilant as conditions remain dangerous.

Affected Districts

The warnings cover vulnerable areas within three of Sri Lanka's central and hill country districts, all of which are historically susceptible to landslides during periods of heavy rainfall:

Kandy District

Kegalle District

Nuwara Eliya District

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Authorities are calling on communities in the flagged areas to stay alert to any signs of ground instability, including cracking soil, tilting trees or sudden changes in nearby water streams. Residents in high-risk zones are advised to be prepared to evacuate at short notice if conditions worsen.

The NBRO continues to monitor ground conditions across the island and may update or extend warnings depending on prevailing weather patterns.

Sri Lanka's central hill country regions are particularly prone to landslides during the monsoon season, when sustained rainfall saturates steep slopes and increases the likelihood of sudden ground collapses. Members of the public in the affected districts are encouraged to follow guidance issued by local authorities and disaster management officials.

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