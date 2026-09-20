Sri Lanka Air Force Sprinkles Sacred Pirith Water from Sky in Bid to Invoke Rains

In an extraordinary blend of faith and aviation, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) deployed one of its aircraft to disperse blessed Pirith water across parts of the island, in a ceremonial gesture seeking divine intervention to bring much-needed rainfall to the country.

A Sacred Mission Takes Flight

The Air Force utilised a Y-12 aircraft for the operation, scattering the holy water — which had been blessed through traditional Buddhist Pirith chanting — over selected regions of Sri Lanka. The initiative reflects the deep-rooted spiritual traditions that continue to hold significant meaning in Sri Lankan public life, even at an institutional level.

Pirith, the recitation of sacred Buddhist scriptures, is widely regarded in Sri Lanka as a source of protection and blessings. Water blessed during such ceremonies is considered spiritually potent and is frequently used in religious and cultural rituals across the country.

A Nation Looking to the Skies

The aerial dispersal of Pirith water comes at a time when communities across Sri Lanka have been grappling with concerns over erratic weather patterns and insufficient rainfall, which can have serious consequences for agriculture, water reservoirs, and the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

By taking this ancient practice to the skies, the Sri Lanka Air Force demonstrated a unique intersection of modern military capability and the island nation's centuries-old Buddhist heritage — a combination that is likely to resonate deeply with a broad cross-section of the Sri Lankan public.

Tradition Meets Technology

The use of a military aircraft for such a purpose underscores how spiritual observance remains interwoven with national institutions in Sri Lanka. Similar ceremonial and religious gestures have historically been carried out at times of national need, reflecting the enduring role of Buddhism in shaping the country's cultural and civic identity.

The Sri Lanka Air Force has not been a stranger to humanitarian and community-focused missions beyond its conventional defence role, and this latest initiative is expected to be viewed with reverence by many Sri Lankans who hold Pirith ceremonies in high regard.

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