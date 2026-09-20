AKD Vows to Protect Public from Rising Fuel Costs Through Subsidies and Tax Relief in Upcoming Budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reaffirmed the government's commitment to shielding Sri Lankan citizens from the burden of rising global energy costs, pledging that fuel subsidies and tax relief measures will be maintained in the country's upcoming national budget.

Fuel Price Controls to Continue

Despite mounting pressure from fluctuating international oil markets, President Dissanayake made clear that the government has no intention of passing the full brunt of global price increases on to ordinary Sri Lankans. Fuel price controls through state subsidies will remain a cornerstone of the administration's economic relief strategy.

The announcement is expected to bring considerable relief to millions of households and small businesses across the island, many of whom are still recovering from the devastating economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years.

Tax Relief on the Horizon

Alongside the fuel subsidy pledge, the President indicated that the upcoming budget will also include meaningful tax relief provisions, signalling a broader effort by the government to ease the cost-of-living pressures that continue to strain the finances of working Sri Lankans.

The dual commitment to both energy subsidies and tax concessions suggests the administration is positioning the next budget as a people-centred financial plan, aimed at stabilising household incomes while managing the country's ongoing economic recovery.

Balancing Relief With Fiscal Responsibility

The pledges come at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka's economy, as the country continues to navigate the conditions tied to its International Monetary Fund recovery programme. Maintaining subsidies while adhering to fiscal consolidation targets is expected to present a significant challenge for policymakers in the weeks ahead.

Fuel subsidies to be retained despite rising global oil prices

Tax relief measures to feature prominently in the upcoming budget

Government signals a focus on cost-of-living relief for ordinary citizens

Balancing public welfare commitments with IMF programme obligations remains a key concern

As budget preparations gather pace, all eyes will be on the Treasury to see how President Dissanayake's administration translates these promises into concrete policy without derailing Sri Lanka's hard-won path toward economic stabilisation.

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