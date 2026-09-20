Sri Lanka CERT and ADB Bring Together Key Stakeholders to Examine Findings on Critical National Information Infrastructure

High-Level Meeting Focuses on National Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Sri Lanka's Computer Emergency Readiness Team, known as Sri Lanka CERT, together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has convened a gathering of key stakeholders to review the findings of a critical assessment conducted on the country's National Information Infrastructure.

Purpose of the Assessment

The assessment was undertaken to evaluate the current state of Sri Lanka's critical national information infrastructure, identifying vulnerabilities, gaps, and areas requiring urgent attention to strengthen the country's overall cybersecurity posture. Such evaluations are considered essential in an era where digital threats to national systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Stakeholders Come Together

Representatives from government institutions, regulatory bodies, and other relevant organisations participated in the review process. The convening of this multi-stakeholder forum reflects the growing recognition that safeguarding critical information infrastructure requires a coordinated, whole-of-government approach rather than isolated efforts by individual agencies.

Role of the ADB

The involvement of the Asian Development Bank underscores the regional and international dimensions of cybersecurity, with multilateral institutions increasingly playing a supporting role in helping member countries build robust digital defences. The ADB's participation also signals potential avenues for technical assistance and funding to address any shortcomings identified in the assessment.

Next Steps

Following the stakeholder review, authorities are expected to chart a course of action based on the assessment's recommendations. Strengthening Sri Lanka's critical information infrastructure remains a national priority, particularly as the country continues to advance its digital economy agenda and expand reliance on interconnected government systems.

The initiative reflects Sri Lanka's commitment to building a resilient and secure digital environment capable of withstanding evolving cyber threats at both national and regional levels.