President's Fund Launches Free Vision and Hearing Aid Initiative for University Students

Sri Lankan university students in need of visual and hearing assistance are set to benefit from a new welfare initiative, as the President's Fund has launched a programme to provide free spectacles and hearing aids to eligible students across the country's higher education institutions.

A Step Towards Inclusive Education

The initiative reflects a growing recognition that physical impairments such as poor eyesight and hearing difficulties can significantly hinder a student's academic performance and overall university experience. By removing the financial burden associated with corrective aids, the programme aims to ensure that no student is held back due to lack of access to essential medical equipment.

The President's Fund, which operates as a state-administered welfare body, has taken the lead in rolling out the scheme, with the first phase of distributions already under way.

Supporting Students Most in Need

University students, many of whom come from low-income families, often struggle to afford basic healthcare necessities alongside the demands of their studies. Spectacles and hearing aids, while critical for daily functioning, remain financially out of reach for a considerable number of young Sri Lankans pursuing higher education.

Free spectacles will be distributed to students with identified vision impairments

Hearing aids will be provided to students with hearing difficulties

The programme is being coordinated through the President's Fund

Broader Welfare Commitment

This latest initiative underscores the government's stated commitment to student welfare and inclusive access to higher education. Ensuring that students can fully participate in lectures, seminars, and academic activities without the disadvantage of untreated sensory impairments is seen as a fundamental step in supporting educational equity across Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the eligibility criteria, application process, and the rollout timeline across individual universities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

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