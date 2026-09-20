Gnanasara Thero Launches New Book, Appeals to President AKD for Fresh Presidential Pardon

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero has made a public appeal to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, seeking a fresh presidential pardon as the controversial Buddhist monk marked the launch of his latest book.

Pardon Request Directed at New President

The outspoken monk, who has previously attracted significant legal and political controversy, used the occasion of his book launch to formally call upon President Dissanayake to grant him a new presidential pardon. The appeal signals Gnanasara Thero's continued efforts to secure relief through executive clemency under the new administration.

Gnanasara Thero has a well-documented history with the Sri Lankan justice system. He had previously received a presidential pardon from former President Maithripala Sirisena in 2019, after being convicted on contempt of court charges. His latest appeal suggests he is now seeking similar intervention from the current head of state.

Book Launch Provides Platform

The book launch served as the backdrop for the monk's public statement, drawing attention to both his literary endeavour and his ongoing legal circumstances. The BBS, an organisation known for its hardline nationalist positions, has remained a prominent and at times divisive voice in Sri Lankan public discourse since its founding.

Gnanasara Thero's appeal to President Dissanayake comes at a politically significant moment, as the newly elected leader navigates his administration's early priorities and relationships with various religious and civic groups across the country.

No immediate response from the Presidential Secretariat regarding the pardon request has been made public at the time of reporting.